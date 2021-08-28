ViewCast.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ViewCast.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCST) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the July 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 645,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VCST remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,752. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. ViewCast.com has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.
ViewCast.com Company Profile
