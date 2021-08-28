Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Shares of VFF opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $817.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.50 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 27.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

