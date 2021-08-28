Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VIOT. TheStreet cut Viomi Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $343.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.41.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth $111,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

