Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Short Interest Down 99.5% in August

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the July 29th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 516,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

QEBR remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 117,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,372. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03. Virtual Medical International has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.93.

Virtual Medical International Company Profile

Virtual Medical International, Inc engages in business of medical education via internet. It offers web based programs to educate patients on the risks and benefits of medical treatments in an easy to understand, yet comprehensible fashion. The company was founded on July 19, 2007 and is headquartered in LAs Vegas, NV.

