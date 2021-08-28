Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Short Interest Down 99.5% in August

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the July 29th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 516,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
QEBR remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 117,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,372. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03. Virtual Medical International has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.93.
Virtual Medical International Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtual Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtual Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.