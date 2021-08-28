Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Down 76.3% in August

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the July 29th total of 222,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 658,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE NCZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.36. 158,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,814. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $153,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

