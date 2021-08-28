Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.45 Billion

Brokerages predict that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will report $6.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.54 billion and the lowest is $6.06 billion. Visa reported sales of $5.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $23.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.20 billion to $24.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $28.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.84 billion to $29.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after acquiring an additional 663,802 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after acquiring an additional 946,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.69. 6,368,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,161,131. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $453.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

