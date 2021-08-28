Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.08.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,316,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,161,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.72. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

