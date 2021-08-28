Vivendi (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €33.60 by Credit Suisse Group

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) received a €33.60 ($39.53) target price from Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VIV. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €33.99 ($39.99).

VIV stock opened at €32.48 ($38.21) on Thursday. Vivendi has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($29.26). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €29.05.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

