VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.900-$6.900 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.00.

NYSE VMW traded down $10.62 on Friday, hitting $148.18. 5,394,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. VMware has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

