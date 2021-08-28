Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stake Reduced by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Vroom were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Vroom by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,132,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,882,000 after buying an additional 595,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vroom by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,297,000 after buying an additional 5,477,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vroom by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,454 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vroom by 50,043.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRM stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.23. 1,716,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,674. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vroom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

In other Vroom news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at $17,466,589.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,301,199.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,227.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,163 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

