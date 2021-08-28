Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials comprises approximately 1.5% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Vulcan Materials worth $43,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.95. 507,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $119.28 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

