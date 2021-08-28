WalkMe’s (WKME) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WKME. Citigroup started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Shares of WKME opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $32.04.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

