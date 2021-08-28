Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is $0.47. Warrior Met Coal posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

HCC traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $22.31. 807,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.08. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at $2,387,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth about $567,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 157,440 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 957,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 106,118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

