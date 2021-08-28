Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,617,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,451 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 1.6% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $366,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $154.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $154.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,925 shares of company stock worth $25,654,848 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

