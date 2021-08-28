Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT) Declares Final Dividend of $0.04

Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Waterco’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Get Waterco alerts:

Waterco Company Profile

Waterco Limited engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and export of equipment and accessories in the swimming pool, spa pool, spa bath, rural pump, and water treatment industries in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and Europe. It also manufactures and sells solar heating systems for swimming pools and pre-heat industrial solar systems.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Waterco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.