WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 38,151 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 850.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,151 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $13,435,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Elastic by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Elastic by 412.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Elastic by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $155.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.08. Elastic has a 1 year low of $94.03 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. upped their price target on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

