WCM Investment Management LLC Makes New $13.95 Million Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $187.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.16 and a beta of 0.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.72 and a 12-month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 663 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $92,833.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,590.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $102,610.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,743.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,241,915 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.