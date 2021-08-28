WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,801 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Glaukos worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,251,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $43.66 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.57.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

