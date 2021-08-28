WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,694 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

