WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 37,021 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,021 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNFP. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $98.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.72. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $98.06.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

