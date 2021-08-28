Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

NYSE GHLD opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49. Guild has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.90 million and a PE ratio of 1.67.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guild will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Guild during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guild by 33.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 123,214 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Guild during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guild by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Guild during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

