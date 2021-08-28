Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,412 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,364,000 after acquiring an additional 129,134 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,180 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 21,993,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,759,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,458 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,387,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,012,000 after acquiring an additional 243,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,547,000 after acquiring an additional 38,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $48.68 on Friday. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

