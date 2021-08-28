Wells Fargo & Company Increases NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $87.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.95. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. NetApp has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $91.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,055,808,000 after acquiring an additional 132,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,450,989,000 after acquiring an additional 225,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $763,101,000 after acquiring an additional 120,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $367,336,000 after acquiring an additional 320,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after acquiring an additional 982,858 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

