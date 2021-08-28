Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $3,427,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,424,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,631,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $122,626,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,873,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,328,230. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $204.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

