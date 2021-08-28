Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$61,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,029,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,110,140.85.

Donald Eugene Demens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Donald Eugene Demens sold 10,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.08, for a total transaction of C$20,800.00.

Western Forest Products stock opened at C$2.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of C$751.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.84 and a 1-year high of C$2.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.60 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.72.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

