Whitecap Resources Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$5.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.71. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.18 and a 52 week high of C$6.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCP. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,443,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,272,725. Insiders have acquired 46,500 shares of company stock worth $265,175 in the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.