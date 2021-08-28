Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 96.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,682 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after buying an additional 7,287,461 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,672 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19,666.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,320 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $156.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $156.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

