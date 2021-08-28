Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $347,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $558.92 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $247.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

