Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,456,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNM opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.