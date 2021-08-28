Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,048 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.61.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

