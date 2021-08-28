Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 13.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lantronix, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $6.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $162.96 million, a PE ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

