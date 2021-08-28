William Blair Initiates Coverage on Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rover Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rover Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR opened at $11.27 on Thursday. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.16% of Rover Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

