Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $141.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $115.00 to $141.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 23.31% from the company’s current price.

WSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

Shares of WSM opened at $183.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.83. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $81.76 and a 1 year high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,434.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,221,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after acquiring an additional 701,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,868,000 after acquiring an additional 71,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,845,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

