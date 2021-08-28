Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Acquires 9,154 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 91.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,364 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,900,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,364,910. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.54. The firm has a market cap of $192.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $105.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.