Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.81. 690,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,681. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.81. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $76.71 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 573,007 shares in the company, valued at $94,546,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,421,110. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

