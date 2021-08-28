Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 1.1% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,382,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.38. 3,351,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,226. The stock has a market cap of $172.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

