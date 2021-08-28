Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Sells 11,031 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lessened its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,031 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,066,000 after acquiring an additional 607,802 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in MasTec by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 519,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,653,000 after purchasing an additional 417,228 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 1,427.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,406,000 after purchasing an additional 412,967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $16,782,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in MasTec by 595.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

MTZ stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.28. 614,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,050. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.