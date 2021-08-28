Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Sells 9,217 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,217 shares during the period. Corning makes up 0.9% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,714,000 after acquiring an additional 101,734 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $525,810,000 after acquiring an additional 574,661 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 26.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,302,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,204,000 after acquiring an additional 912,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Corning by 27.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,770,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,974,000 after acquiring an additional 815,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $59,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,515. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,186 shares of company stock worth $3,323,886. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.75. 2,333,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,740. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

