Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Trims Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,556 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

HACK traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.57. 153,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,425. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.