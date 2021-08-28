Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

WTT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Wireless Telecom Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.75 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

WTT stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80. Wireless Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. Equities analysts predict that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $245,511.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 121,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $364,137.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter worth about $1,023,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,397,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

