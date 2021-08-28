WOO Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $39.56 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $322.55 million and approximately $39.56 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WOO Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOO Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00013972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00052888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.06 or 0.00752941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00161485 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network (CRYPTO:WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 493,428,896 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

WOO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.