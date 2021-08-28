Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays upgraded Workday from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.36.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $269.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.05. The stock has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of -379.26 and a beta of 1.26. Workday has a one year low of $195.81 and a one year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,248,727.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Workday by 41.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Workday by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at $6,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

