Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

WRAP opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.49. Wrap Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 350.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wrap Technologies will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $69,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,260 shares in the company, valued at $789,507.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $40,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,880. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRAP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $3,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

