Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 12,585 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,492 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

BBVA stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBVA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

