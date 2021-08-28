Wrapmanager Inc. Invests $201,000 in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFAX. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAX opened at $85.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.54. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $86.47.

