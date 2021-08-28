Wrapmanager Inc. Invests $205,000 in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,414 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.