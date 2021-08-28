Wrapmanager Inc. Makes New $307,000 Investment in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,888,000 after buying an additional 2,469,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ING Groep by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,881,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,925,000 after buying an additional 321,503 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,317,000 after buying an additional 329,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,923,000. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

ING Groep stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.10. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

