Wrapmanager Inc. Raises Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $48.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $61.57.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.65.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

