xDai Price Tops $9.01 on Major Exchanges (STAKE)

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. One xDai coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.01 or 0.00018531 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, xDai has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. xDai has a total market capitalization of $53.51 million and $1.84 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00132683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00151007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,646.79 or 1.00047661 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.21 or 0.06651515 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $484.31 or 0.00996034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xDai Profile

xDai’s total supply is 8,389,542 coins and its circulating supply is 5,938,804 coins. xDai’s official message board is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17 . xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . xDai’s official website is xdaichain.com

Buying and Selling xDai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xDai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xDai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xDai using one of the exchanges listed above.

