Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 496,700 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the July 29th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:XBIO opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.73. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $5.85.
Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 109.37% and a negative net margin of 1,502.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 137.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 47.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 80,949 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the first quarter worth $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 17,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.
Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
