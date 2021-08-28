Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 496,700 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the July 29th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIO opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.73. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 109.37% and a negative net margin of 1,502.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 137.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 47.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 80,949 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the first quarter worth $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 17,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

